Buni urges humanitarian partners to patronize local contractors

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC caretaker Extraordinary conversation planning committee, Mai Mala Buni, has charged humanitarian and development partners working in the state to patronize indigenous contractors in award of contracts.

Governor Buni made the appeal Monday when he received in audience the country Director of Qatar charity organization, Shiek Hamda El-Sayyad.

A statement signed by the Buni’s media aide Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said, Governor Buni emphasized that it is more beneficial using local contractors who know the terrain than use foreigners who are scared of going to the projects sites.

“To avoid having your projects abandoned an scattered across the state, you should please give preference to the local contractors to ensure completion of the projects for the benefit of the Communities and for you to have value for your money.

“The added advantage is that there will be a trickling down effect of the projects, this will contribute to economic recovery and empowerment of the local contractors and communities who are also victims of insurgency, “he said.

He commended the organization for complementing government efforts towards the resettlement, rehabilitation and recovery of yobe communities.

Sheik Hamda told the governor that the organization is working on over 400 projects across the state.

He said the “projects are aimed at providing succor to the people.”

He added that said the organization has profiled over 130 orphans for economic support.