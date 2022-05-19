Buni: Yobe lawmakers declare impeachment rumour as ‘false, malicious’

The Yobe state House of Assembly members have collectively condemned in totality of the story published in an online news platform titled, “Impeachment: Governor Mai Mala seals threat with automatic ticket to 24 assembly members in Yobe”.

The lawmakers also described a video clip being circulated by one Mohammed Yakubu Lai- Lai on the same subject as false.

The members through the Chairman House Committee on Information, Gafo Mai Zabo Bizi, represented by his vice Hon Abdullahi Adamu Bazuwa made this known Thursday during a press briefing at the state house of assembly conference hall, Damaturu.

Bizi said, “Members of the state assembly wish to condemn in totality the story published in an online news medium, News Net Global titled “Impeachment Governor Buni seals threat with automatic ticket to 24 Assembly members in Yobe”, as well as video clip being circulated by one Mohammed Yakubu Lai-lai on the same subject.

“The entire hon members of the house wishes to categorically state that the above statement is false, baseless and malicious.

“The members wishes to reiterate its continuous support and cooperation to Governor Mai Mala Buni for the respect and cordial relationship that have been existing between the two arms of the government.

“The members intend to take legal action against the perpetrators of such malicious publication.”

He appreciated the cordial relationship that exists between the legislature and the executive arm of government in the state.

“The members also appreciates the effort of all the security agencies in the state for the peace that has been reigning in Yobe,” he said.

