Buni’s aide congratulates Kogi gov over Supreme Court victory

The special adviser Yobe state governor, Hoń Murutala Yakubu, has congratulated the governor of Kogi State,Yahaya Bello, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Yakubu described the judgment as another landmark in the annals of the country.

The governor’s aide said he received the news with “great joy”, noting that the Supreme Court’s judgment had not only consolidated the nation’s democracy, but also further strengthened the citizens’ belief in the justice system in Nigeria.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory at the apex court affirmed the will of majority of the people of Kogi State in the November 19 governorship election.

The statement further reads: “With great joy in my heart, I have received the news of the victory of Yahaya Bello and my great party, All Progressives Congress,APC, at the Supreme Court today. This is another landmark judgment that will enrich the nation’s democratic and political development in the country.

“The Supreme Court has not only upheld the choice of greater number of Kogites who chose APC and the governor at the 2019 polls, it has also affirmed our belief in the judiciary as impartial arbiter whose pronouncements have strengthened our democracy in great leap.

“While I felicitate with Governor Yahaya Bello and the leadership of our party, I want to use this opportunity to charge the people of Kogi state to unite and rally round the governor to ensure rapid development of the state as this judgment has brought all political issues arising from the 2019 gubernatorial election to rest.”