Bunmi died in hospital, says Kogi NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Wednesday stated that the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ponyan Ward, Yagba East local government area, Mr. Bunmi David Ipinnaiye’s death occurred in the hospital and not in the corps cell as erroneously reported by some social media.

Commandant of NSCDC, Kogi state command, Suleman Ibrahim Mafara, who stated Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Lokoja said the death of Mr. Ipinnaiye died at ECWA Hospital, Ponyon and not at the cell of the NSCDC.

He revealed that Ipinnaiye was arrested by officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for attempted murder, before his sudden death.

Speaking further on the alleged suicide as reported in some section of the media, the commandant said Ipinnaiye who was 42 years was arrested by the NSCDC following report that he wanted to behead a young boy of 20 years who was making advances to his daughter.

Sequel to the report of attempted murder, the commandant said the late APC ward chairman was arrested on the 7th of June, 2022.

He stated further that the commandant revealed that the deceased was arrested with the cutlass in an attempt to cut the young man’s head for an alleged dating of his 19- year-old daughter and brought to the station.

While the late Ipinnaiye was detained at the counter, his men tried to counsel him in a bid to calm him down when he suddenly asked for a bottle of water.

The commandant said unknown to the officer who went to get him the water, Mr. Ipinnaiye had a negative plan, met him gasping for breath in an attempt to strangulate himself and was rushed to ECWA Hospital in Ponyo community, but gave up the ghost when the medical doctor was trying to stabilise him.0

Mafara advised the media to always cross check information with relevant authority.

