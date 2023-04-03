Buratai bags traditional title from Jajere Emirate 

To counter terrorism and insurgency in North-east, the Emir of Jajere, Yobe state, Alhaji Mai Hamza Buba Ibn Isah Mashio, has conferred the traditional title of Sadaukin Jajere on the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd).

Alh Musa Usman Aliyu, the Talban of Jajere and leader of the Jajere Emirate delegation, gave the letter of appointment weekend.

He said: “His Royal Highness finds you worthy of the traditional title because of your effort on counter terrorism, service to humanity, promotion of peace, and protection of lives and property.

“Your effort on counter terrorism during your tenure as the Chief of Army Staff has been appreciated by the entire community, and we’re wishing you the best of luck.”

In his acceptance speech, the new Sadauki Jajere thanked the Jajere Emirate for the honour.

He said, “I am running short of words in expressing my special thanks to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Jajere, Alhaji Mai Hamza Buba Ibn Isah Mashio, for the recognition and honour done to me and my family at large.

“I pledge to continue being supportive of the Emirate and would always partner with the Emirate in any development aspects.”

The secretary to the emirate, Prince Aliyu Mai Buba, also spoke, saying that the Jajere Emirate was established in 1992 by the civilian administration of Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim, with headquarters in Jajere Town, but was later dissolved by the military administration of Compol Dabo Aliyu in 1993.

He said on January 6, 2000, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim recreated the emirate from two local government areas, Jajere and Mashio towns in Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state.

The Emirate Council has two senators and a House of Representatives member.

Dr. Manzo Ahmad (Jagaban Garkuwan Keffi) also thanked the emir and the kingmakers for appointing Ambassador TY Buratai as Sadaukin Jajere Emirate on behalf of the staff and friends of Ambassador TY Buratai, Jajere Emirate.

