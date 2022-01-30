Buratai national security asset – Adekojo

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Congo, Deborah Nana, has described the country’s former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd) as a national asset.

A renowned project consultant, businesswoman, philanthropist and singer, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo hailed the exploits of the nation’s current Ambassador to the Republic of Benin Republic.

Adekojo said Nigerian women should reciprocate Buratai’s gesture as COAS when he saw the creation of the Nigerian Army Female Corps and ensured equality for women and made sure that many female officers and soldiers got their promotion as at when due.

She also said women shouldn’t only pray for the Armed Forces but devise ways to support the federal government in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

The founder of Funmi Ayinke Foundation, however, assured that she will continue to use her foundation to support the non-kinetic approach in the war against insurgency by lifting many youths and vulnerable women out of poverty.

The philanthropist also known as Funmi Ayinke, said Nigerians should expect more trailblazing performances from Ambassador Buratai in the diplomatic world.

Ambassador Deborah Samaila Iliya, the wife of late General Samaila Iliya, was the chairlady of the event while Adekojo was the co-presenter.

In her remarks, the envoy said Buratai is the nation’s greatest asset due to his strategic endeavors for peace and security.

Deborah described the former Army Chief as a distinguished gentleman and rare enviable leader.

She said, “Strategic leadership today has played an ever critical role in shaping and tackling global events, most especially the security challenges affecting our nation. Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality, it is the art of communication; it is about action not position. This book draws deep into the qualities; leadership, challenges, overall wealth of experience required to lead successful administration.

“General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), the Former COAS and Current Ambassador to Benin Republic, has proven to be a distinguished gentleman, rare enviable leader, who in recent times can be best described as one of the nation’s greatest assets in the strategic endeavors for the peace and security of our great nation. When you are a leader, your utmost success is all about growing others; this is what we are celebrating today.”