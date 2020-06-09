Buratai to Buhari: We neutralised 1,429 insurgents, arrested 116 in 2 months

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-General Tukur Buratai has said not less than 1,429 Boko Haram terrorists were eliminated in the last two months of his physical presence during the operations in the North-east.

The COAS spoke to State House correspondents after an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Monday.

He said some 116 accessories of the terrorist group, including coordinators, informants, as well as logistics couriers, had been arrested within the period.

Buratai, who said the armed forces had performed tremendously within the period under review, also said the intelligence corps of the army, the operatives of the Department of State Services, as well as components of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) cooperated to achieve the successes recorded.

“The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns and even the forest.

“This is a tremendous achievement, our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by,” Buratai said.

The army chief, who said he was just arriving from the theatre of war in the North-east, said he was in the State House to personally brief the president on how it went while he was at the war front, adding that President Buhari was pleased with the performance of the country’s military.

“I came in from the North-east just a day ago and it behoves on me to brief the President on what transpired there during the two months I stayed there. I have given him details of what the troops are doing and what we have achieved as well as what we intend to achieve in the nearest future.

“So far so good, even before I came, the President has been getting reports on what is happening in the North-east. So, with this brief that I gave him this morning, it is further confirmation of what he has been receiving and so far, so good, he is impressed with the performance of the troops in the North-east and the effort put in so far has paid off.

“We will continue to deal with the situation, not only in the North-east but all other parts of the country. Tremendous success has been achieved and we are very happy with what is going on,” he said.

He said his presence in the theatre of war seriously boosted the morale of the troops in the trenches, which he said, still remained very high at the moment, adding that their loyalty and commitment was not in doubt.

“Surely you will agree with me that the troops’ morale is very high; it is something of trust, something of confidence, and something that will raise the spirit of any officer or soldier when he sees his Chief of Army Staff in the trenches a long with him.

“This has raised the morale of the troops and has also made them to put in their best and that is what has resulted in us doing so well and it’s still ongoing,” he said.

“Surely, military operations are carried out with plan and the overall plan is to rid the whole of the North-east and other emerging threats that are coming up in other parts of the country, especially the North-central and some areas that hitherto have been quiet.

“We will continue to tackle any form of insecurity that is emerging in collaboration with all other security agencies and our colleagues in the Navy and the Air Force,” he said.

“We have very loyal and courageous officers and soldiers. I am very much impressed and happy with my officers and soldiers. This is to show the level of morale that they had while I was there and will continue to be with them, to raise their morale,” the army boss further said.