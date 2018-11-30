Buratai to Commanders: Focus more on force protection, offensive posture

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged operational commanders in the North east and other exercises across the country to focus more on providing adequate force protection and high offensive posture during operations.

The army chief gave the charge on Friday in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff conference in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Buratai said that the development of super camps and more emphasis on functioning logistic bases would give the army “a more deliberate approach to achieving force protection and reducing our delivery of needed logistics to units in the field.

“However this approach must be complemented by a robust offensive posture that would instill fear in the enemy camp and inject fresh fighting spirit in our troop,” he said.

Buratai also charged them to show leadership and imbibe such virtue in subordinate commanders, in order to ensure proper command and control that are vital in all operations.

“As I earlier directed, in joint operations with non-military security agencies, field ranks must be given to deserving Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to ensure proper command and control in all operations where the Nigerian Army is participating,” he said.

Although a communiqué was not presented to the media after the conference, the army chief said they deliberated on salient issues of the army’s training activities including issues concerning leadership, command responsibilities and doctrine.

Buratai said the army had observed clear leadership failure and lack of initiative among senior and junior commanders, and directed that such must be checked.

He said the recent attack on troops at a military base in Metele in Northern Borno state had given him “great concern”, he urged troops not to be deterred, but remain committed and focused in eliminating the menace of Boko Haram from the North east.

“It is important that we always remember our oath of allegiance to defend this country at all cost,” the army chief said.

He said the objectives of organising the conference had been achieved, and enjoined officers that the decisions taken at are well executed at all levels.

“Commanders must ensure that their officers and men are adequately informed on the operational and administrative directives issued at this conference as applicable,” he directed.

On the forthcoming elections, he assured that the army would remain apolitical, but ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. He charged officers and soldiers to remain nonpartisan and resit being lured by politicians.

In his remarks, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetima cautioned Nigerian to desist from demoralising Nigerian military wherever they suffer setback in the campaign against Boko Haram terrorists.

He observed that such attitude of politicizing security is not good for the country and its armed forces that is saddled with the responsibility to protect it against external aggression.

