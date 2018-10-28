Buratai to Soldiers: Be focused on your job, respect constituted autorities

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged soldiers to always remember their oath of allegiance and conduct themselves in utmost professional manner at all time.

The Army Chief who gave the charge in his speech at the passing out parade of the 77 Regular Recruit Intake of the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, warned the new soldiers to avoid any act that could tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army and the country, while also urging them to be loyal to constituted authorities anywhere they are posted to serve.

He said the realistic robust training inculcated in soldiers by the army training institution has yielded positive result, which he said was evident in the resilience fighting spirit exhibited by troops fighting in the North east.

“It is gratifying to observe that Depot Nigerian Army has successfully continued to evolve its training activities to actualise my vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“This highly revered institution has been up and doing in the discharge of its primary role in transforming able young Nigerian man and women from civil orientation to well trained soldiers to meet the manpower requirement of the Nigerian Army.

“I believe that the 3,880 recruits who are passing out today will, therefore, assuage the manpower need of the Nigerian Army with competent and combat ready young soldiers.

“This passing out parade is desirably coming at the time Nigeria is confronted with myriad of asymmetric security challenges. Consequently it is gratifying to observe that the Depot Nigerian Army has continued to conduct its training activities to actualise my vision ‘To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles,'” Buratai said.

The army chief noted that the “excellent demonstration” of team spirit, discipline, and coordination displayed by the recruits during the parade has shown the high level of training impacted on them by their instructors.

“I am indeed pleased to affirm that this noble Institution has remained a centre of excellence among other recruit training institutions within and outside the country,” he said.

Buratai said the joint military training conducted at the Falgore forest and the collaborative training with the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMAT) had further exposed the 77 Regular Recruits Intake to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations, as well as to terrain similar to epics center of military operations in the North east.

“Similarly the introduction of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) training and combat survival skills have molded you for tasks ahead; notably the introduction of military skill acquisition training, human rights training and laws of armed conflicts have indeed equip the troops with necessary knowledge and skills to operate in whatever conflict environment.

“I, therefore, welcome you to the Nigerian Army of your dream where a lot will be demanded from you in terms of loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity and respect for others.

“You are expected to always do your utmost best in order to protect these core values and ethos through high professional standard in order to enhance their individual competencies and shared common vision,” he said.

After the event the army chief inaugurated five combat patrol vehicles manufactured locally by the passing out recruits, ultramodern indoor simulation shooting range, and a 20-room accommodation donated by the Niger State government to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria.

