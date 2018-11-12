Buratai’s official car in accident, ADC injured

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai official vehicle was involved in an accident on Sunday en route to Kaduna.

Though Buratai was not in his official car, which came out a wreck from the incident, when the accident occurred.

However, his Aide De Camp (ADC), who was said to be riding in the vehicle without his boss, was not that lucky as he reportedly sustained injury and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The Nigerian Army, using it official Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy, revealed that the car was involved in an accident at Jere Town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m.

The army said the staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car, adding that Buratai was not in the car, but that the ADC was injured and had been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The COAS’ official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m. The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car.

“The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention. This is for your information please,” the army said.

