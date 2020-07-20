Buratai’s oft assurances on insecurity

The oft assurances and reassurances by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, that the Nigerian Army will do everything humanly possible not to disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari as efforts to mitigate the activities of bandits and insurgents intensify are quite expedient, particularly at a time the nation is seemingly at a crossroads. The insecurity challenges coupled with the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the country make Buratai’s placebo a soothing relief.

Receiving the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, who visited the Special Super Power Army Camp 4 located in Faskari, headquarters of Faskari local government area of Katsina state last week to address troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity, Buratai reiterated his assurances to end insecurity in the country.

He said since the beginning of Exercise Sahel Sanity Operation within the week, tremendous achievements had been recorded, ranging from the discovery of hundreds of stolen cows, arms and ammunition and arrest of bandits, informants in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Buratai said that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will not relent efforts to ensure peace is restored to the North-west and North-east, suffering from the activities of insurgency and banditry. “We will not disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari by ensuring all criminalities and insurgency in the country are combated so as to bring back the peaceful coexistence among Nigerians,” he said.

General Olonisakin, while addressing the Exercise Sahel Sanity operation troops, commended the Nigerian Army for surmounting the security challenges facing the North-west and North-east from the activities of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

In another development, the chief of army staff assured that the lingering banditry and other heinous crimes orchestrated by bandits in the North-west will soon be over. He said the Nigerian Army and other security agencies would remain resolute in protecting the territorial integrity of the region and the country in general. Buratai, who stated this in Katsina while on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, at his palace, said the revolving strategies put in place by the army would tackle insecurity confronting the country.

He explained that President Buhari has expressed dissatisfaction over the prevailing insecurity bedevilling the country, especially in the North-west and directed security personnel to end the menace.

He said: “I am here on an operational tour of the formations and units in 8 Division but this time around, we are putting at the back of our minds the insecurity facing remote villages and towns being carried out by bandits across the state and other states surrounding Katsina state. Mr. President has expressed concern and disappointment over the lingering insecurity that is ongoing. I assured you, all hands must be on deck to ensure that this insecurity is curtailed.

“That is why I am here with my staff officer, the general officer commanding 8 Division and other commanders to see how we can curtail this insecurity. We will use this opportunity to solicit support, prayers, guidance and good will. Just a matter of time, this issue of insecurity not only in the North-west but across the country will soon be dealt with and quickly.”

Responding, the Emir of Daura applauded the chief of army staff for deploying over 300 personnel and establishment of Forward Operation Base within his domain. He urged Nigerians to shun inflammatory statements on the ongoing war against banditry, insurgency and other heinous activities facing the country to pave the way for security personnel to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The traditional ruler emphasised that no amount of blackmail would end the current bloodletting in the North-west, rather sustainable prayers from all and sundry. According to him, “What we need now is prayer and support for the Nigeria Army and other security agents to enable them win the fight against bandits and insurgents.”

Buratai had last month said Nigeria is achieving “tremendous successes’ in its fight against Boko Haram and the morale of troops is very high. He made the statement while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja, after meeting with President Buhari, whom he said he briefed on the security situation in the North-east.

The army chief said he recently returned from the theatre of war in the North-east after spending two months there. “The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1429 of the Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists’ informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns and even the forest.

We are of the opinion that there is not only every reason to believe the sincerity of Butarai but also that the Nigerian troops deserve to be supported, trusted and encouraged by all and sundry to enable them win the war against insurgency and general insecurity and restore normalcy to the fatherland. After all, the Buhari administration is anchored on the tripod of the fight against corruption, insecurity and revamping the economy.