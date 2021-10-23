Buratai’s purported comments on insecurity false – CSO

A rights group, Civil Society for Peace, Justice and Development has described the statement in some section of the media credited to Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, as “a desperation of enemies of Nigeria to create friction between the nation’s leaders in their efforts to end insecurity.

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd) had stated on Friday at the 24th, 25th and 26th convocation lecture of Modibbo Adama University in Yola, that Northeast lack development, attributing it as one of the factors fuelling insurgency in the zone.

However, some news platforms especially, https://gazettengr.com

reported to the contrary that the Ambassador blamed the Buhari-led federal government’s failure to develop Nigeria as fuelling the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

The CSO in a statement reacting to the reports maintained that it was disturbing that some persons have devoted their whole being to discrediting every effort to end insurgency and other forms of insecurity for reasons difficult to comprehend.

“Our attention has been drawn to twisted media reports over an unambiguous statement made by Ambassador Tukur Buratai at the 24th, 25th and 26th convocation lecture of Modibbo Adama University in Yola .

“Buratai, who was the Guest Lecturer, made a statement that all well meaning Nigerians and observers of the nation’s affairs are in agreement with that the underdevelopment of the North-East was the major factor fuelling insurgency and insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

“But to our chagrin, some persons twisted the comments to suit their purpose. For the records, what the former Chief of Army Staff said is the universal truth.

“It is ridiculous that anyone would desperately try to fault the statements made by Buratai. Who is in doubt that any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges?

“Who is in doubt that we cannot rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges. Is it new to the promoters of falsehood that security is the duty of all citizens?

“It is saddening that instead of commendation for the former Army chief who has demonstrated capacity as a fine soldier and gentleman in acknowledging the

need to address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors of insecurity rather than relying on brut force, he is being condemned”, the group argued.

The CSO further said that it stand by the argument of the Ambassador that the security situation requires synergy, political will, sacrifice and commitment of government, civil society, traditional rulers and all stakeholders to curtail the sporadic attacks and bring the conflict to a permanent conclusion.