Burial attack: NGO launches empowerment programmes for 150 youths in Anambra

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mother Sussan Foundation (MSF), Sunday, rolled out empowerment programmes geared towards uplifting the plights of over 150 youths from Ebenebe, a community in Awka North Local Government Area in Anambra state where about 21 persons died following attacks on mourners by suspected cult gangs.

MSF in a condolence message to the Transition Committee Chairman of Awka North LGA, Hon Ferdinand Chimezie Onwuje, described the incident as shameful, barbaric and uncalled for, requesting for actions to nip such bizarre acts in the bud.

According to President of the organisation, Mr Oliver Okennah, “Over the last few years, we had tragedies but not as brutal as this one of past week. The majority of those who died are youths who still have their entire lives ahead of them, their family, birthdays, weddings, careers etc. Many of them have been working hard to help their kids fulfill their dreams.”

He said a set of programmes outlined for the community members would accommodate a youth empowerment and skills acquisition centre, as well as serve as a nonprofit organisation for youth at risk and would aim to uplift one hundred and fifty youths annually through community grassroots projects.

“Furthermore, in our efforts to create a better citizen through engagement of sorts. Mother Sussan Foundation (MSF) through Mr Oliver and Ifeoma Okennah has proposed in the next ten years Youth Empowerment and Skills Centre (YES CENTRE). It will also serve as a non-profit organization under (MSF) for youth at risk. We aim to uplifting at least 100- 150 youths annually through community grassroots projects,” he added.

He further proposed an award to celebrate all teachers, present and past, who had taught and mentored in Ebenebe and other Riverine (Ofe Mmili communities) in the next five years.

On her part, the Project Manager of Mother Sussan Foundation, Mrs Ifeoma Okennah, urged wives and mothers to ensure they know what their spouses and children do for a living as a way to curtail joining cult groups as they were inimical to societal development and growth.