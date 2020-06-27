Burial venue for Ajimobi changes

Amidst comments trailing the planned burial of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his family on Saturday said he will be buried at his Oluyole estate residence, and not at his Oke Ado central mosque.

The family made the change in the former governor’s burial place, in a

statement by Alhaji Abidemi Shiyanbade, special adviser on ommunity relations to late former governor.

In the statement posted on Alhaji Siyanbade’s Facebook page, it emphasized that prayers will only be held at the Oke Ado mosque.

“The concerns and comments by our brothers on this platform are all well noted and appreciated. Please note that, H.E. Senator Ajimobi will not be buried in the premises of the mosque. Prayers will only be offered by a few invited clerics and close family members in the mosque.

“We are very mindful of all the protocols and the limitations on social gathering, which we will never run foul of. The information that came out was only meant not to keep us all in the dark.

“Your concerns that things be done rightly is most appreciated. May Almighty Allah reward us all and accept the return of our brother, Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi.