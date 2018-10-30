Buruji floors PDP : INEC to recognize candidates list submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led Executive

In what appear to be another set back for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has indicated that it will in line with the orders of the Federal High Court recognized the list of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led executive in Ogun state, for the 2019 general elections.

The Adebayo Dayo led executive is the camp of the Senator Buruji Kashamu, Representing Ogun East Senatorial district, the both who were expelled sometimes ago.

Our reporter gathered that, before there and even there expollsion, the Kashamu camp had approached a competent court to challenged the party stands, and the court allegedly nullified the party’s expollsion.

Consequently, INEC refused to recognize the list of candidates submitted by the Kashamu camp and that of the National Secretariat of the party in the recently published names of candidates for 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated 25, October, 2019, signed by Okechukwu Ndeche Ag. Secretary to INEC, address and received by the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on 30th October, 2018 titled “Nomination of Candidates for 2019 General Elections in Ogun state INEC declared its stands.

The letter reads: ” The Commission wishes to draw your attention to the decisions of the Federal High Court in the under listed cases:

“FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo & Anor vs INEC & 5 Ors. (Z) FHC/L/CFS/114/2018 Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju(Member PDP National Working committee) and 6 Ors. vs INEC and 30 Ors. FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo (State Chairman) & 8 Ors. vs INEC & 3 Ors.

“The Federal High Court in the matters ordered the Commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee.

“You will recall that the Commission vide a letter dated 12‘” April, 2018 informed your party of the Commission’s compliance with the judgements of the Federal High Court in Suit Nos. FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 -Engr. Adebayo Dayo & Anor vs INEC & 5 Ors. and FHC/L/CS/1856/2017Alhaji Adewole AdeyanjulMember PDP National Working committee) and 6 Ors. vs INEC and 30 Ors. which affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court in Suit No Suit Nos. FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 which is subsisting until it is set aside.

“Further to the above decision, the Federal High Court Abeokuta Division on 2“” October 2018 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016 Engr. Adebayo Dayo (State Chairman) 8: 8 Ors. vs iNEC & 3 Ors. also order the Commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby notes the decisions of the Federal High COurt in the above referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of Ogun State pursuant to the Orders of the Federal High Court until they are set aside.

In a reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan expresses shock and hinted that the party is already heading to court over the matter.

“If it claimed that it collected any list outside what the national secretariat of PDP submitted to it, it is a huge compromise. And we say so according to our statutes and all the laws governing elections in Nigeria, INEC cannot take a list from a state of the party. INEC takes list from the national headquarters of the party,he said.

The spokesperson lamented that, ” if it claimed that it had gone to take any list from anywhere, it is unknown to us and it is unknown to the rule guiding elections in Nigeria. They acknowledged all the names that we submitted to them. So, it is to totally strange, unknown to the rules and unknown to the PDP that INEC is claiming that it has another list. We are not aware.

Meanwhile, another document EC.25C submitted by the PDP to INEC on 18 October, 2018 the party’s candidate for Ogun are: Hon. Jelil K. Amusan, for Ogun Central, Barr. Ajibola Kalejaye, Ogun East and Bankole Durotolu D. Ogun West.

According to the document Form CF 002C(I), PDP list of Members House of Representative Candidates submitted to INEC are: Aderinnokun David Olumide, Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode, Owolabi Kola Balogun, Abeokuta South, Mustapha Sikirulai Adekunle, Ado Odo/Ota, Mrs Ayodele Mujidat Balogun, Egbado North/Imeko Afon, Mrs Wuraola Arojo, Egbado South/Ipokia, Hon. Abuodun Fagbamila, Ifo/Ewekoro, Harrison Adeyemi, Ijebu North/East/Ogun Waterside, Hon. Rasaq Olukemi, Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East and Oluwole Bolarinwa, Ikenne/Shagamu/Demo North.

