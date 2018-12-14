Buruji: Ogun court’s ruling vindicates us- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the verdict of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday validating the expulsion of Senator Kashamu Buruji from the party has vindicated its position that he is not PDP’s governorship candidate in Ogun state.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ruling also validated the candidature of Honour Ladi Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state.

Ologbondiyan said since Burujui was expelled in July he lost his membership of our party and therefore did not partake in any nomination processes of the party.

“He did not purchase the PDP governorship nomination form and did not participate in any way whatsoever in our Ogun state governorship primary, yet he had continued to cause confusion and parade himself as PDP candidate”.

The alerted “the people of Ogun state and particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take copious note of the judgment of the court, in suit no: FCT/HC/0303/2017, which today, December 13, 2018 affirmed the powers of the PDP, as provided in her constitution, to discipline and punish any member who contravenes any of the provisions of its constitution.

“By this judgment, it is clear that Senator Buruji Kashamu is not a member of the PDP, and cannot, under any circumstance whatsoever, claim to be the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, moreso, when he never participated in any of our nomination processes”, it said.

Ologbondiyan, who hailed the judgment, also described it as victory for democracy, but charged INEC to “copiously take note of the development and reflect such in every issue regarding the conduct of governorship election in Ogun state”.

