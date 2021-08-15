Busy schedule, lack of exercise killing nation’s productivity – Fitness expert





A fitness expert and physiotherapist, Mr. Babawemimo Felix, has identified lack of physical exercise and neglecting one’s health as capable of killing individuals and also reduce Nation’s productivity.

He has therefore recommended body servicing therapy and fitness fortifications for a healthy living.

Babawemimo, a consultant and managing director of Effective Physiotherapy and Fitness Clinic gave the warning on Sunday in Abuja at the 7th Anniversary and Launching of fitness DVD and Book.

The launching of the book titled; Power of discipline for attaining incredible heights and the DVD was the high point of the event.

While emphasising further at the event, Babawemimo noted that busy nature of Nigerians had many atimes led to crass neglect of their health, expressing worries that exercise capable of improving their health have also been neglected, hence all the news about people slumping and dying every time.

He said, “I must tell you that the busy nature of Nigerians at the detriment of their health is not only killing them but also reducing the nation’s productivity.

“Many of us pamper our cars and forget our bodies. Any small sound from our car, we want to fix it up quickly but our body would be complaining and giving signs and we would be managing it until we breakdown.

“Today you see report of different types of cancers and tumours here and there. Some of these cases were as a result of eating refined and processed foods and products. Worst still, without engaging in any forms of exercise or visit fitness clinic.

“For me, our generation is not keeping fit enough like the older generations and i think there should be an urgent need to embrace regular exercise, eat balance and natural foods like fruits and vegetables for instance knowing that what goes into our mouth determines how healthy we would be and look.”

While reiterating his outfit’s readiness to salvage the situation via education and continuous sensitisation, Babawemimo urged agencies, schools and organisations to key into fitness and rehabilitation to overcome naughty stressful conditions.

In a brief speech, the guest speaker of the occasion, Mr Mike Ayanbode, lauded the outfit for its effort at seeing that the nation and its people are healthy.

Ayanbode, a provincial pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God thereafter described being disciplined in all ramifications as biblical, saying people that discipline themselves always excel.

“To sit among great men and do exploit, discipline is key,” Ayanbode added.