BVAS malfunctioning: I suspect foul play – Kwara PDP deputy governorship candidate cries out

Deputy Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Hon Gbenga Makanjuola, says he suspect a foul play over complaints of repeated brake down of Bimodal Voters Accreditation (BVAS) in Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections in some parts of the state.

Makanjuola also decried low turn out of voters which he said might not be unconnected with, “abnormalities” recorded during the February 25 presidential elections in the state .

The former member of the House of Representatives who cast his ballot in his Oke- Aja polling units (008), Omu- Aran, Irepodun local government, decried the non- functioning of BVAS in some polling units believed to be strong hold of the oppositions in Omu-Aran .

“The turnout is low, may be because of complicity in the last elections on the aspect of the umpire where voters are being deprived in their votes from being counted and may be some Peoeple believe they have gotten what they wanted .

“Voting has not commenced in some polling units in ST. Paul (units10 and 12), from the report I am getting, INEC officials complained that BVAS is breaking down, I am suspecting that something is going on may be because that is the areas they believe opposition have their votes. Why cant they replace it (BVAS) with another one, they have their RACs centres here,” he said.

He urged INEC to ensure that it correct the abnormalities recorded during the February 25 election by ensuring votes counted are being uploaded immediately.

Also speaking to journalists at his polling unit 008, former military administrator of Bauchi and Osun states, Col Theophilus Bamigboye, expressed concerns about voter aparthy recorded in the elections saying “the turn out is low, but I don’t know why”

He however, expressed delight wth the peaceful conduct of the elections and the manner in which voters conducted themselves.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

