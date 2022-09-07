Bwari hospital gets state-of-the-art infectious disease unit 

The Rotary Clubs of Abuja Metro has donated a well-equipped, state-of-the-art Infectious Disease Unit to Bwari General Hospital.

The unit which was supplied with state-of-the-art equipment will be used for the management of infectious diseases that require more than the conventional treatment.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the unit, the immediate past District Governor of Rotary Club, Mr Ayo Oyedokun, and the immediate past president of Rotary Clubs of Abuja Metro, Mrs Dupe Abosede, urged the hospital to make the best use of the unit, adding that such would spur Rotary Club to do more for the hospital.

Appreciating the club on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Chief Medical Director of Bwari General Hospital, Dr Abdullahi Anate, stated that the hospital would make the best use of the unit and that henceforth management of infectious diseases in the hospital would be different and effective.

Dr Anate noted that the support was gratifying and that the hospital had desires to build a life- long relationship with Rotary Club and retain her support for years to come.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

