By-election: APC tasks security agencies over alleged rigging plot

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara State chapter said yesterday it had uncovered plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the forthcoming by-election in some wards across the affected Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This was revealed by Mr Femi David, the Media aide to Mr Raheem Olawuyi, the APC candidate for the by-election, made this known to newsmen in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

David alleged that there was an underground plan specifically to rig the election in Ajase Wards 1 and 2 in Irepodun Local Government area and other flash points notable for such dastard act in previous elections.

David said the aforementioned wards which were home to a serving commissioner in the state were known to be breeding ground for the opposition in perpetrating their dastard acts.

He noted that it was the same wards where the said commissioner had recently embarked on discreet move tagged empowerment scheme where prospective voters cum beneficiaries were compelled to sworn to oath of secrecy.

According to him, we had it on good authority that some of the affected voters and beneficiaries, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were hoodwinked into the meeting in the name of empowerment scheme.

David, however, called on security agencies to ensure that these areas as highlighted by the party as being prone to electoral fraud were given adequate priority and surveillance.

He urged he security agencies to beam their searchlight on Ilala and Buhari Wards of the same council for prompt surveillance. David said this would forestall a breakdown of law and order and ensure free, fair and credible elections.

He urged the Police in particular, the Civil Defence Corps to be on red alert in all the towns and villages across the affected councils to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“The APC is ready and willing to cooperate with INEC and other stakeholders toward ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

“We will not fold our arms while the PDP has a field day perpetrating their heinous act and taking laws into their hands,’’ David said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled a by-election in respect of four local governments making up Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara for Nov. 17.

This development followed the death of Rep. Funke Adedoyin, the last occupant of the constituency slot and the subsequent declaration of her seat vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Meanwhile, Malam Garuba Madami, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, had few days ago, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Omu-Aran, called on parties to maintain peace and play the game according to the rules.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Saheed Oyelowo, the PDP Chairman in Irepodun Local Government Area, in a reaction, described the allegation as unfounded and baseless. Wabote makes case for Nigerian local content devt model.

He said there was no iota of truth in the allegation saying that it was the handiwork of some disgruntled elements who were hell bent on tarnishing the image of the party. (NAN)

