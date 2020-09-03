By-election: No parallel primary election for Imo North senatorial district – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru-chaired primary election committee for the Imo North senatorial district by-election is the duly appointed and legitimate panel empowered by the party to conduct the Thursday exercise.



Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, Thursday evening that the clarification was necessary in view of media reports of a purported “parallel” primary election for the legislative By-Election in Imo state.

The statement said: “Only outcomes from the Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru-chaired Primary Election Committee is tenable and will be accepted by the party.



Aspirants cleared for the Imo North Senatorial District APC Primary Elections are: Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume, Hon. Mathew Omegara, Achonu Athanasius Nneji, Uchendu Maric Chijioke, Ibezim Chukwuma Frank, Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma, Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah, Okoro Eze Joachim, Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna, Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke and Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine.



“According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), concurrent legislative by-elections are scheduled for October 31. The Party’s Primary Election for the By-Election held today Thursday 3rd, September, 2020.”

