By January, I ‘ll expose those behind insecurity in Imo – Uzodinma

Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma has revealed his readiness to expose those sponsoring various kinds of crime against the people of the state.

The governor who disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration of newly elected executive of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri.

Governor Uzodinma said all those involved in causing one form of insecurity or the other will face the full wrath of the law.

He said the names of those culpable will be revealed on January 3, 2022 when a stakeholders’ meeting will be convened.

Details loading…