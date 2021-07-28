Bye-election: A vote for Mayanan Lere

The Independent National Electorate Commission (INEC) has fixed August 14, as the date for the bye election to fill the vacuum created by the death of Engineer Suleiman Aliyu Lere, who represented Lere federal constituency, Kaduna state at the House of Representatives.

The late member, fondly called Gari Yawaye, died three months ago after a brief illness. And in line with the electoral laws, a bye-election should be conducted to fill the vacuum. Interestingly,l ast week, both the APC and PDP fielded their candidates.

The APC fielded Engineer Ahmed Munir who until his victory in the primary election was DG of RUWASSA. Though, in 2019, Engineer Munir aspired to become a member of the House of Representatives but lost the primary election to late Engineer Suleiman Aliyu Lere.

I think his commitment to the victory of APC in his local government area and Kaduna state in general made Governor Nasir El-Rufai to appoint him as DG RUWASSA. However, the primary election conducted by the opposition PDP has led to the nomination of Barrister Ibrahim Usman Mairiga as the rightful candidate in the forthcoming August 14, bye-election.

Until his victory in the just concluded PDP primary election, Barrister Mairiga, who doubles as the Mayanan Lereere, was a legislative aide to Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi. As a trained lawyer, Barrister Mairiga, out of passion for educational development, established Usman Mairiga College of Health Technology. Since the establishment of the institution, many people have given jobs and children of the poor received education at affordable rate.

As the personal assistant to Makarfi, Mairiga facilitated the employment of many youths into the military and other paramilitary agencies. Through his foundation, Mairiga has sponsored many youths to various institutions of learning within and outside the state. This is a commendable effort.

The good people of Lere local government area should vote for Barrister Ibrahim Usman Mairiga in the August 14, bye-election.

He is fully prepared to provide good representation to Lere. In fact, Lere local government area will tap from his wealth of experience spanning over a decade. Mairiga, who spent most of his time at the National Assembly as PA to the Makarfi, has acquired adequate experience to catapult the local government area to greater heights. A vote for Mayanan Lere is vote for economic development of Lere federal constituency.

Tanimu Jibril Sani,

Lere, Kaduna state.

08036949195.