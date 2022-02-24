Bye-election: Alkali is our candidate for Bassa/Jos-North – PRP chair 



The National Chairman Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Fallalu Bello, Thursday, said the party has fielded Muhammad Adam Alkali, as its valid candidate for the bye-election into Bassa/Jos-North Federal Constituency, scheduled for Saturday 26th February, 2022.

Malam Bello said the PRP has not sent any delegation from its headquarters to Jos, talkless of saying it has,”…no candidate,” as alleged by some persons.

A group had claimed that PRP is factionalised and has not fielded candidate in Saturday’s bye-election.

He said on a live radio FM political programme, via a telephone conversation in Jos.

‘Members and leadership of our party from Plateau state, have presented to us the particulars of Muhammad Adam Alkali, and we have presented his name to INEC, as our candidate in the bye-election for Bassa/Jos-North Federal Constituency,’ he said.

Malam Fallalu said they did not know those that said the PRP did not have candidate.

“We are accusing the APC of sponsoring some disgruntle elements to scuttle the chances of our candidate,” he said.

Similarly, the state chapter chairman of the party, Rabiu Lawal, said it is worrisome the desperation exhibited by members of the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), having come to terms with the fact that PRP is on the verge of victory, they have chosen to create chaos where none exists in a bid to portray PRP in bad light.

“Their deliberate adoption of fear mongering and intimidation as instruments to dissuade eligible voters from coming out in their numbers to participate in the election is yet another strategy the ruling APC have set aside to use to create avenues for manipulation and outright commandeering of election materials and results.

“The recent attacks on our supporters during and after our campaign rallies has made true, the allegation that the APC have designed a mechanism to deploy rogue elements to hijack our rallies and unleash mayhem on our teeming supporters with view to discrediting our party and inducing fear in the electorates.

“This is why we are calling on the relevant stakeholders in the political space especially the security agencies such as the Department for State Service(DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force(NPF) to adopt pro active measures to ensure, the PRP who are the leading contenders are given the protection they duly deserve and the credibility of the electioneering is not compromised”, he noted.