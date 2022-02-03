Bye-election: APC urges calm, justice over inconclusive primary

The Jos-North stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have urged party members, delegates and the general public to be peaceful as they await the decision of the national secretariat of the party, on the outcome of last Wednesday’s inconclusive primary election.

The stakeholders led by Hon. Muhammad Nazif Ahmad, who made the remark at a press conference held Thursday, at the Plateau state secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), said as peaceful persons, they did not want any unlawful thing to be done.

The electoral committee chairman of APC, Hon. Habu Saje, had Wednesday declared that the primary election was inconclusive following draw votes by two of the aspirants, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, and Hon Abbey Aku who scored 344 votes apiece.

However, Hon. Kwande has claimed victory, alleging that all his votes were counted, so also Hon. Aku, believed to be state government-sponsored aspirant, claimed that he won the primary.

Palpable tension mounted within Bassa/Jos North federal constituency, whose seat has been vacant following the death of Hon. Haruna Maitala, in April 2021.

At a press conference, Hon. Nazif and former Commissioner of Information and Communications in the state said following the declaration of the bye-election primary they are patiently waiting for the decision of the APC national secretariat.

“As party stakeholders, we do not have to argue with the committee from the national, that has categorically said they will take the matter to the national secretariat.

“So we have come here to call on out supporters, our party members to be calm. APC is a peaceful party (and) peace is eminent (and) anything outside this we are not a party to it,” he said.

According to Hon. Nazif they do not want any of their supporters, delegates and party members to do anything that will breach the peace.

“We submit our selves to the national exco and we are waiting for their results,” he said.