Bye- election: Don’t be intimidated, Ahmed tells constituents

Ahead of Saturday’s bye- election in Oke-Ero, Ekiti and Isin local government, Kwara Sttae Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has asked the people of the constituency not to be intimidated by the heavy presence of security men in their communities.

Rather than being intimidated, he urged them to troop out en masse to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Saheed Alatise, in the bye- election for the House of Representatives seat. The Governor hails from the constituency.

Ahmed asked his people to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Bukola Saraki political dynasty which helped one of their sons to remain in power as Kwara state governor since 2011.

He also asked them to use the opportunity of the election to show their love for the former House of Representatives member from the constituency, the late Princess Olufunke Adedoyin whom they all agreed performed excellently well as their representative during her life time.

Ahmed, who made the call while flagging off the PDP’s campaign for the bye- election in Omu- Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area, reminded the people of the monumental developmental projects that his administration had carried out in Kwara South in the past seven and a half years.

He urged the people not to be intimidated by the heavy presence of security men in their communities, but should feel free to come out and cast their votes for the PDP.

He said the PDP will continue to win elections in the state because of the transformation that every section of the state had witnessed since 2003 under the administration of Dr Bukola Saraki and his own government.

Ahmed, who was joined on the campaign train by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, the deputy chief of staff to Senate President, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, and the PDP state chairman, Engr. Kola Shittu, expressed the confidence that his party would coast home to victory not only in Saturday bye – election, but the 2019 general elections as well.

