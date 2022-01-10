Bye-election: Group intensifies calls on Plateau lawmaker Baba Hassan to vie





The former deputy speaker and four-term sitting member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has been urged to vie for the vacant seat of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, in the awaited bye-election in the seat.

A group on the aegis of Babsiyya Support Group (BSG) led by Dr. Adamu Aliyu, made remark amidst mammoth crowd yesterday at the Jos museum auditorium.

The occupant of the seat, Hon. Haruna Maitala, died on 2nd April, 2021, while speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, declared the seat vacant on 9th November, 2021, awaiting INEC timetable for the bye-election.

The convener of Babsiyya group, Dr. Adamu Aliyu, said they found the former deputy speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, worthy of being the Representatives of the constituency for his vast experience.

“We are gathered here as teeming supporters and political associates of Baba Hassan, to re-echo our call on him to vie for the position in the coming by-election,” he said.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Sabo Ibrahim Kabur, said the fact that Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, is serving in the State House of Assembly for the fourth conservative term, was enough reason for them to call and persuade him to vie for the seat.

He said: “Besides his long term legislative experience, Hon. Baba Hassan, has positively impacted on the lives of hundreds of his constituents.

“We have seen reason to come together, and we are here in support of Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, aimed at giving him all the necessary support, our votes, our times, our money and all that is required for him to emerge victorious.”

Alhaji Kebur expressed optimism that the lawmaker would very soon answer their clarion call to vie for the seat.

On his part, Mr. Mike Omegara, said Baba Hassan, “is a trustworthy politician…known for his all inclusive politicking, a detribalised and fearless person that is a non religious bigot.”

A Senior Special Assistant to Hon. Baba Hassan, Alhaji Sagiru Salihu, appreciated the conveners and promised to convey their messages to his boss.

There were goodwill messages from amongst women and youths calling on the longest serving state lawmaker to consider their call and move to the National Assembly.

Related

No tags for this post.