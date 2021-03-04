Bye-election: INEC concludes SPOs’ training for Ekiti East state constituency





The training of Supervisory Polling Officers (SPOs) on polling and counting procedures in preparation for Ekiti East state constituency bye-election scheduled for March 20th, 2021, was concluded yesterday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Thursday stated that the training commenced Wednesday and ended yesterday, Thursday.

According to the statement, the 2 days training is organized by the Electoral Institute (TEI) with the objective that at the end of the training, participants should demonstrate the ability to organize and conduct training on polling and counting for POs/APOs and also effectively perform the electoral functions of SPOs in line with the first supplementary guidelines and regulations to elections and the INEC policy on conducting elections in the context of COVID -19 pandemic.

The statement noted that it was the first training in Ekiti state under COVID-19 pandemic.

Declaring the training open, the Admin. Sec. urged participants not to view the training as familiar as there’s always something new to learn.

He reiterated that the participants put up the right attitude and proper conduct not only during the training but also in the course of conducting the election.

The Director General TEI, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris in his goodwill message advised them to be non partisan in the discharge of their duties.

He further charged participants to ask questions where necessary, highlighting the importance of the training so as to ensure quality step down of the training for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs).

The statement conformed that participants adhered to the PTF/NCDC guidelines by ensuring social distancing in sitting arrangements, temperature checks, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizers during the training.

