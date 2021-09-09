Bye-election: INEC ready for Isoko Isoko South 1 state constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is ready for the conduct of the Isoko South I state constituency by-election in Delta.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh-Tom, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen while inspecting the election-sensitive materials at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Asaba Thursday.

The newsmen report that the Sept. 11 by-election followed the death lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr. Kenneth Ogba on June 27.

”We are very ready for the by-election. We have trained our staff and we have also brought in a new innovation, which is now called Bimodal Vital Accreditation System (BVAS).

”That is what we are going to use and it is going to be used and the BVAS will also be used for the accreditation and authentication of voters in Nigeria,” he said.

Udoh-Tom also said that the commission was satisfied with the authenticity of the sensitive materials.

He added that agents of political parties and security agents were also on the ground to certify the materials.

”As you can see, the various political parties agents and security agencies are here. The materials are virgin, they are just being brought out from the box.

”The political parties agents and security agencies have inspected them and confirmed that the materials have not been tampered with.

”From here, we are moving all the materials to INEC office in Isoko South Local Government Area (LGA) where the election will take place on Saturday,” he said.

He said that 12 political parties had fielded candidates for the election.

“At first 14 political parties showed interest, but as of today, 12 political parties are going to participate in the election.”