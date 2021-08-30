Bye-election: INEC releases candidates’ list for Isoko South 1 constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that out of the 18 political parties, 12 political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates for the for Isoko South 1 state constituency bye-election in Delta state.

According to INEC in a statement on Monday by the National Commissioner Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the personal particulars of one female and eleven male candidates have been published in the constituency as required by law.

The candidates listed by the commission included that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ifowodo Ogagaoghene Osaye while the PDP fielded Evivie Ovuakpoye, the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) candidate is Owolo Oghogho Kenneth, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) fielded Michael Paul Emmena, amongst other parties.

The statement further said, “The list has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

“It will be recalled that on Tuesday 10th August 2021, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Isoko South 1 State Constituency bye-election following the declaration of vacancy by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly. Accordingly, the Commission fixed Saturday 11th September 2021.

“While we reassure all political parties of a level playing field, the Commission expects parties and candidates to conduct their electioneering campaign and Election Day activities with civility and decorum consistent with the provisions of the law.”