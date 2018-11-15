Bye-Election: Presidency smuggling INEC’s sensitive materials to Kwara APC, PDP alleges

Ahead of Saturday’s House of Representatives bye-election in Irepodun-Isin-Oke-Ero-Ekiti Federal Constituency of Kwara State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Presidency has smuggled the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) sensitive materials to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate.

PDP in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recently claimed that “agents of the Presidency and those of INEC were caught in a Police helicopter, which landed at St. Paul’s Primary School, Omu Aran, as they deliver bags of INEC’s sensitive materials into a vehicle belonging to APC’s candidate, Abdulraheen Tunji Ajuloopin.

It reveals that “PDP has full details of the INEC agents and our members are monitoring the movement of the materials in this provocative act”.

In the statement, the PDP charged INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately give account of all the sensitive materials for the election as the people of Kwara state insist on the release of all materials only in the full glare of stakeholders.

“Already, this act has triggered tension in the area and we invite all Nigerians to hold INEC, the police, the Buhari Presidency and APC responsible, should there be any breakdown of law and order in the area before, during and after the election”, the party said.