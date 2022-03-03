Bye-election: PRP heads to tribunal, rejects PDP as winner of Bassa/Jos-North

The candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Muhammad Adam Alkali, has vowed to reclaim his ‘subverted’ victory at the bye-election of Bassa/Jos-North federal constituency of Plateau state.

Alkali said he won the election with majority of lawful votes against the declared winner under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) returning officer, Dr. Yinka Oyerinde, has declared Hon. Musa Aga, of the PDP winner of the bye-election, which the PRP agent did not sign the results sheet.

However, the PRP candidate said in an interview with our correspondent that plans had been concluded to challenge the declaration of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer, at the election tribunal.

“We have enough evidences to proof that in some electoral wards and many polling units over-voting took place.

“It is evidently clear that manual accreditation were made in some places, in others, even the manual accreditation were not made rather ballot stuffings were made in favour of the alleged winner of the election,” he said.

Alkali said the INEC election guideline is clear that where there is no Bimodal Voter Accreditation Device (BVAD), “…no election will hold.”

“In this light, we have widely consulted and majority of the constituents have suggested that we seek redress in the most lawful manner and we have concluded plans to challenge the return of the PDP candidate in the election tribunal.

“…I am strongly appealing to our supporters to remain calm, be peaceful and continue to be prayerful even as we get prepared to reclaim their mandate,” he said.