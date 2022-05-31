Bye-election: Tribunal admits PRP’s CTCs of BIVAS

The Plateau state National and Houses of Assembly, Elections Petition Tribunal, Monday, admitted as Exhibit P2, 20-page Certified True Copies (CTC), of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) documents, tendered by the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal admitted the documents marked as Exbit P2, tendered by Mrs. Onome Okpopuna, PW 1, ICT staff of INEC Headquarters Abuja.

Mahammad Alkali, has petitioned the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Hon. Musa Agah, of the People’s Democratic Party, as the winner of the bye-election for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, held on the 26 February, 2022, by INEC.

The petitioners counsel, Yakubu H. Ruba SAN, told the tribunal that they applied for the CTC documents, and the tribunal has invited an official of INEC headquarters to bring along and identified such Certified documents.

Mrs. Okpopuna, tendered the documents, and told the tribunal that, “…I am an ICT staff of INEC headquarters Abuja.”

She said under cross-examinations by PDP’s counsel Sunday Olawole, that the documents were generated by computer, from the BIVAS handled by INEC Resident Officers (P.Os1), as adhoc staff.

According to her, the documents were raised and certified at their department by her superior officer, Mrs. Nnenna Essein.

Similarly, the tribunal has admitted Certified True Copies of Judgement, tendered by Rabiu Lawal, state chairman of the PRP, which he said was obtained from Plateau State High Court, which has nullified the State Executives of the PDP, as at the time of nominating candidates for the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

He stated that going by the judgements, which were upheld by the Jos judicial division of the Court of Appeal, the PDP has not validly nominated its candidate.

