Bye-elections: APC floors PDP, clinches Kwara, Katsina Reps seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has won Kwara House of Representatives bye-election with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement, on Saturday night of the party as winner of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency bye-election in Kwara state.

The commission’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abimbola Adesoji, said APC had 21,236 votes, followed by PDP with 18,095 votes.

He added that the Labour Party had 150 votes; just as the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) had 76 votes while UPN had 42 votes.

He said out of the 40,930 total votes cast, the total valid votes were 39,599 while 1,331 votes were rejected.

Also, APC, looks unstoppable, with another victory in Katsina, adding to that of Kwara State for both the House of Representatives, both conducted on the same day by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Katsina, Alhaji Abubakar Kusada, before the election, Speaker of Katsina state House of Assembly, was announced winner of the poll to fill the vacant seat into the House of Representatives for the Kankiya/Kusada/Ingawa Federal constituency in Katsina state on Saturday.

Prof. Adedayo Hamza, the returning officer who announced the result on Saturday in Kankiya said Kusada scored 48,518 votes to emerge winner.

Alhaji Abdussamad Yusuf of PDP came second with 20,193 votes, while Nasiru Kankiya of the Peoples Redemption Party scored 1,810 votes as second runner-up.

Abdullahi Umar of the Yes Electorate Solidarity (YES) got 221 votes.

According to Hamza, the total number of registered voters in the constituency is 193,904, while the number of accredited voters was 74,242.

The number of valid votes cast was 70,742 and rejected votes 2,331.The total number of votes cast was 73,073.

Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner, advised political parties to intensify voter education and management of polling units.

He commended the political parties, security agencies, media men and other stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the by-election.

