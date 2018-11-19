Bye-elections: INEC urged to investigate logical challenges in Toro

YIAGA Africa and Watching The Vote Working Group, a non- governmental organisation (NGO) on Monday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to thoroughly investigate the reasons for the logistical challenges in the Toro federal constituency election and take appropriate action to avert sabotage of logistic arrangements during the 2019 general elections.

Toro is in Bauchi state.

The Executive Director of YIAGA Africa , Samson Itodo and Member ,Watching The Vote Working Group, Ezenwa Nwangwu, in a joint statement after the bye-elections in Bauchi, Katsina and Kwara state proffered that INEC needs to demonstrate commitment to the welfare of adhoc officials especially the NYSC members through early planning and adequate funding for welfare.

They also said INEC should institute an efficient mechanism to enforce and monitor the implementation of welfare plan for adhoc officials.

According to them, transparency and accountability in election security management: there’s need for greater coordination and transparency in the management of

election security.

“All security agencies must uphold the principles of patriotism, neutrality, professionalism, accountability and mutual respect in election security operations.

They further said the commission needs to ensure due diligence in the recruitment of adhoc officials for

elections especially Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPOs).