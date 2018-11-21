Bye-election: Saraki’s lost means a lot to us -Oshiomhole

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the recent defeat of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s candidate at the Kwara state bye-election as just a tip of the iceberg.

Oshiomhole said the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) meant a lot for his party, noting it would further boost their chances as they prepare for the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen last night after the party’s National Working Committee meeting, Oshiomhole insisted that his party will not accept a situation where the PDP, a minority party at the National Assembly, preside over the affairs of the two chambers.

“For me even more outstanding is the humiliating defeat Saraki suffered in the hands of kwara people who are determined to dismantle the Saraki failed attempt to install his own variance of a political culture of which he is the only constant decimal.

“I think the good people of kwara state have dealt him a big blow as the proclaimed leader of the opposition PDP. He has had to lead the campaigns to so many other places.

“Now, here is a native doctor who was busy going to other states now unable to heal his own people. That defeat in kwara state as far as we are concerned particularly by person he did not put in place to stand election means a lot to us.

“We are not going to accept a Nigerian variant where a minority party preside over the affairs of the National Assembly whether as dictated by Bukola Saraki as represented by Yakubu Dogara in the House of Representatives of the PDP because it is not right.

“In his own case what the people of kwara have done to him is that they are going to politically bury him come February next year and he has seen the first warning.

“I am sure Saraki would be politically retired by the good people of kwara that he has mismanaged their economic and political rights over the years. I am very excited about that and we think that this is something worth celebrating and we took time to celebrate it today”, he said.

