C of O: How to process it successfully

For any building structure you see, whether a bungalow, duplex, sky scraper or even the foundational stage of a building, the Certifi cate of Occupancy, popularly called the C of O is what signifi es legally that you have interest on the land upon which that property is standing

It is a very important document in any land transaction and is issued by the Government to the buyer of the land. Certifi cate of Occupancy is what makes you a lawful interest holder in the land and it also describes the type of use the land can be put to; commercial, mixed development or residential. For example, according to the Constitution of Nigeria and since 1978, all land in a state (especially the urban parts of the state) is to be held by the Governor in trust for the people of the state.

Th is is not to say that we still don’t have people who exercise rights of their own on landed properties. Th ese are called “omo-oniles” in the popular palace. Usually, their holdings are outside the legal frame work and would have to be brought in when you buy or even by themselves before selling if it is to become bankable. To buy land therefore, you can make your purchase from the “omooniles”, Government or some other entity (individual or corporate) who must have earlier bought from either “omo-onile”s or government.

\Therefore to purchase a land, you either buy directly from the government, from individuals who bought from the government or from these so called “omooniles.” In cases where the said land has being a matter of some form of acquisition, you may have to pay the two of them to have access to a land. However, the advise usually given is that a proper due diligence be done when buying a piece of land because ignorance is not an excuse in law. Whoever you buy from, it is important that you obtain your Certifi cate of Occupancy where none existed before so as to ensure you secure a perfect title to the land. To obtain your C of O from the government, you need to

1. Apply for land information and get your land information certificate. To do this, you need to pay an application fee at the Surveyor General’s offi ce and provide a chartable survey plan (2 cloth, 2 paper)

2. Purchase a C of O application form. If a residential building, it’s =N=5,000 but if commercial, it’s =N=20,000 in Lagos State.

3. Fill and submit the application form in Land Use Allocation Commission (LUAC) with the following supporting documents Land information certifi cate Receipt for land information fee Receipt for application form Publication/inspection fee of =N=10,000 Capital contribution (to be calculated based on size and location of land) Land purchase receipt/agreement (duly stamped) Copy of current tax clearance certifi cate (individuals) Copy of =N=100 development levy receipt Site location sketch Four passport photographs of applicant with white background Copy of approved building plan (if developed) Copy of tenement rate receipt (if occupied) or Land Use Charge Cover letter addressed to executive secretary LUAC, stating all documents attached, as above and typed with applicant’s address Acknowledgement slip from LUAC When this is done, a letter of confirmation is issued to the Applicant with a plot and block number and the Scheme Officer processes the application for the Certifi cate of Occupancy, signs off on the fi le and forwards the fi les to the Executive Secretary of LUAC. Th is takes a period of fi ve days.

After this, the Surveyor General provides Scheme Officer with digitized survey which is processed for two days. Th e Executive Secretary LUAC approves processing and signs letter of allocation. He signs off on the fi le and sends the fi le to the Senior Special Assistant to His Excellency on Lands. He or she then vets the entire fi le and sends it with a covering memo to the Permanent Secretary Lands Bureau. However, if the fi le has a query, the message is relayed back by notifi cation. This process takes two days also. When the Permanent Secretary is done, he signs off the memo and sends the fi le to His Excellency who approves and electronically signs the Certifi cate of Occupancy. Th ese two processes takes a period of four days and should the fi le have a query, message is relayed back by notifi cation. Upon approval and signing of the Certificate of Occupancy by His Excellency, He signs off and sends it to the Deputy Registrar for further processing.

The Deputy Registrar processes the fi le further, signs off and sends it to Registrar of Titles for fi nal registration. Th e Registrar of Titles then registers the Certifi cate of Occupancy, signs off and request for its printing. Th ese processes take a total of fi ve days. Altogether, the total process adds to a period of 21 days. It is worthy of note that in these 21 days, the application is advertised to attract objection or no objections before it is processed. Kind of tedious wouldn’t you say? Acquisition of Land: Since 1978, the major legislation regulating the acquisition of land within the country has been the Land Use Act of 1978 which states that all land in a State is to be held in trust by the State Governor for the benefi t of all Nigerians.

By law, foreigners may also acquire land wherever it is located in the country from either the State governments or from other holders. Content: Th e issue of getting a property can sometimes be very daunting if you have to think about the stress and many processes involved. First, you have to be sure what you’re buying is genuine and will not be sold to anyone else after your payment except by you. Deed: A deed, as defi ned in the dictionary is a signed document pertaining to the ownership or legal rights of landed property. Ownership, legal, rights, property, signed are some of the keywords that stand out here.

Land Titles: Back in 2012, the Government of Lagos State then headed by Gov. Babatunde Raji Fashola had announced that land owners in Lagos who have no proper land title should make haste to regularise their title within 6months starting from August 1, or face the consequences of revocation. Building Plan: You could think of building plan thus: Every idea starts with the gift of imagination! However, it has been proven that even the shortest pencil is better than the longest memory. Imagination needs to be captured otherwise it becomes a thing of the past. Culled from nigeriarealestatehub.com