C/River: NUJ lauds Rep for siting borehole at press centre

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded a member representing Calabar/Odukpani Federal Constituency of Cross River state in the House of Representatives, Eta Mbora, for siting a solar powered borehole at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Center, Calabar.

The chairman of the state council of the union, Comrade Victor Udu, said this Tuesday, in a chat with journalists shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the site.

Udu noted that the decision by the honorable member, who is a staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to cite the project right inside the NUJ premises, speaks volumes of his concern for the ordinary people, and the media in particular.

“This is amazing and we deeply appreciate this gesture. It goes to show that he appreciates the role of the media in nation building

“This is a big way of giving back to the society. I am happy, the entire journalists in the state are happy over this project,” he said.

The chairman said though the project is meant for all people living in the

vicinity, citing it inside NUJ premises would ensure sustainability and better service to the people

Also speaking, chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Mrs Eme Offiong, described the project as encouraging and a welcome development.

“In fact I cannot wait for it to be concluded and commissioned. It is indeed a big relief because for quite a long time, there was no pipe born water in Calabar.

“With this now, NUJ and residents around will have normal flow of water. It is really a huge relief. God will bless him,” she said.

Our reporter understood that the project, which has reached over 40 per cent completion, is one of the constituency projects being undertaken by the lawmaker.

Related

No tags for this post.