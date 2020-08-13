C/River police parade 6 ‘kidnappers’, 28 others

The Cross River Police Command has paraded 34 suspected criminals, including six kidnappers and 28 others.

The kidnappers were said to have been involved in the kidnapping of Mrs. Ekwele Agube, wife of Justice Ignatius Agube of the Court of Appeal Court, Enugu.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded the suspects, Thursday in Calabar, said “sequel to the kidnapping of Mrs. Agube and killing of her aide, Mrs. Glory Akpama, Intelligence Response Team Operatives attached to the FBI were deployed to assist the Commissioner of Police in Cross River state.

“The team arrested six of the notorious robbers including the gang leader and recovered two locally made pistols. The suspects confessed to the crime and their involvement in the kidnapping of many other citizens in the state.”

The commissioner also paraded a suspected warlord, Okon Asuquo, 31, while also showing to journalists a video footage of how Asuquo took part in cutting their victims into little pieces after they had murdered them.

Mr. Jimoh gave a breakdown of the paraded suspects to include 10 robbery cases, 6 kidnapping, 6 cultists, 3 sea pirates, 5 murderers, 2 rapists and one drug vendor, explaining that 8 firearms and 5 ammunition were also recovered from the suspects. He urged members of the public to join hands with the police to fight the crimes and criminalities in the state.