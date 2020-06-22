C/River traders shut down market over kidnapping

Incessant kidnapping of traders in Cross River state has forced them to lock their shops and markets for two days in protest.

The traders said the action, which commenced Monday, was a warning of what to expect if the state government refused to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

Operating under the aegis of Calabar Traders Union, the traders said over 18 of their members had been kidnapped in the last 10 months and that the latest being a pregnant woman, whose name was given as Mrs. Peter Okon, and one Chief Jude Odinka, who they said, have been in the kidnappers’ dens for the past two months.

In a chat with journalists, the vice president, Electrical Dealers & Allied Product, Akparawa David Esien, said traders have become easy targets, noting, “We are closing our shops, shades and markets including timber markets, spare parts market/shops, electrical stores amongst others for two days to protest the incessant kidnap of our members.

“We laud the government’s efforts at demolishing houses of kidnappers but the state government must rise up and take the bull by its horn. We can no longer keep quiet because our members are suffering, some of these traders use loans while some get goods from importers on credit and pay back after selling them.

“But due to the ransom they pay to these criminals, they have become perpetual debtors because it seems they now work for the kidnappers. Some have paid as high as N7million. We are appealing to Governor Ayade and the police to come to our assistance.”