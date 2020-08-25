C/Rivers: Buni inaugurates Senator Matthew Mbu as chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated Senator Matthew T. Mbu as the new chairman of the Cross River state chapter of the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman Yekini Nabena, said governor Mai Mala Buni conducted the inauguration ceremony at the party’s national secretariat.



The statement said the Secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe and Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, were also in attendance.



Yekini said Buni admonished the newly-inaugurated chairman to be guided by the new, cordial and peaceful outlook of the state chapter in conducting his official affairs by carrying along all supporters, members and stakeholders in the state.

Governor Buni also stated that the immediate task before the new acting chairman is to further unify party members in the state so as to strengthen the party’s chances for victory ahead of the forthcoming legislative by-elections in the state. Recall that the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe met with Cross River State APC stakeholders over the prior factional and long-standing political disputes in the state chapter.



“Following the reconciliation achieved at the meeting, Senator Matthew T. Mbu was unanimously mandated to assume the office of the Cross River State Chairman of the Party.”

