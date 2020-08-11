Cabinet shake up : Makinde sacks Commissioner, redeploy Two others .

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Monday announced the termination of appointment of the state Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja.

The governor also hinted of the swapping of portfolios by two of the commissioners in his cabinet

Engr Makinde in a letter dated August 10, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, stated that the termination of the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport “takes immediate effect.”



In the letter titled “Termination of appointment”, the SSG stated, “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect.”

Oyo SSG added in the letter that, “Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).”

The letter stressed, “I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”



Also, the SSG in an internal memo maintained that governor Makinde has also approved the redeployment of two commissioners, who were asked to swap portfolios.



In the memo titled “Redeployment of EXCO members”, the SSG stated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was manning that Ministry, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, is to move to the Ministry of Special Duties and that “the redeployment takes immediate effect”..