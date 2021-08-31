CAC, AEA partners to formalize businesses in Nigeria

The Corporate Affairs Commission and the Abuja Enterprise Agency have renewed their collaboration which is aimed at formalizing more informal businesses in the country.

To that effect an Open day Business exhibition tagged “360 Degrees Exhibition for SMEs” was held on Wednesday 25th Agugust, 2021 at the premises of Abuja Enterprise Agency.

The exhibition afforded the SMEs the opportunity to showcase their products and services as well as formalize their businesses by way of registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Speaking on the initiative, the Registrar General/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar reiterated his commitment to collaborate with sister government agencies to ensure growth and development of the SMEs.

As at the time of this report, no fewer than seven SMEs registered their businesses on the spot while others received guidance on how to ensure their businesses get formalized.