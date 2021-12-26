CAC grants ANFPU certificate of incorporation

The All Nigeria Football Players Union (ANFPU) has been given Certificate of Incorporation (CoI) and granted the rights to carry on with its legitimate responsibilities and tasks of ensuring a better welfare for Nigerian players after meeting all the conditions and criteria set by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Disclosing this cheering news through a viral video broadcast made available through the union’s media department on Sunday, ANFPU Board of Trustees Chairman/National Coordinator, Chikelue Iloenyosi, thanked all members of the union (both home and abroad) for making sure the union has achieved positive results and getting the desired papers.

