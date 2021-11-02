CAC staffers resigning in search of greener pasture – Edward

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) from its current Registrar General (RG), Alhaji Garba Abubakar.

AUPCTRE National President Comrade Benjamin Anthony told Blueprint that this has led to massive resignation of workers from all cadres in the commission.

Some staff of the commission told this reporter that the mass resignation was a consequence of alleged maladministration of the current management.

But the commission said those resigning were doing so in search of greener pasture.

A memo obtained by Blueprint, signed by Director of Human Resources in CAC, Mrs. Olayemi Oyeniyi and dated 4th October 2021, warned that “the Commission would no longer accept sudden resignation without the mandatory one month or three months’ notice as stipulated in the Commission’s condition of service.”

Expressing the union’s concern over the development, Comrade Anthony asked President Buhari to pay serious attention and urgently save the “very important agency before one man’s interest tarnishes the good image of his government and progress made over the years.”

AUPCTRE, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said it had earlier noted the “unholy alliance between CAC and the Code of Conduct Bureau”, after a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, dated September 9, 2021, calling for independent investigation of the activities of the RG.”

He further said the workers expected Mr President to act on the matter without further delay, especially as his government was out to tackle corruption headlong in Nigeria’s public service.

Anthony also said the intervention of Buhari is urgently needed

to rescue the commission from serious acts of misconduct which its members raises the alarm against but were now being meted with gruesome anti- labour treatment by leadership of the agency.

Debunking the claim, CAC Director, Public Affairs of the Commission Ukaga Duke Edward told Blueprint that there is nothing as such.

He said even though workers were resigning from the commission, it has nothing to do with the RG.

According to him, most times, workers resigned from their current employ to either take up a better offer or seek greener pastures locally and abroad.

While saying such is a normal practice across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the CAC image maker said the allegations was a figment of imagination of the AUPCTRE leadership.