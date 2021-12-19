CACOVID advises Nigerians on ways to stay protected against Omicron

With the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron detected in at least 20 countries including Nigeria, there’s a need to redouble our efforts in protecting ourselves, our families and those around us. While much remains unknown about the strain, there is plenty that can be done to minimize its risks.

Organizations such as the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), have risen to the challenge of educating Nigerians on various ways to stay safeguarded against the virus.



Get vaccinated: No doubt, adherence to vaccination and booster shots will determine our fate in the coming months. The best way to protect yourself against Omicron is to get vaccinated as studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing illness, hospitalisations, and death. If you have been fully vaccinated, booster shots have been recommended to further strengthen your immunity against the virus.

The Federal Government has announced that the booster shots will start being administered from December 10, 2021.



Wear your face mask at all times: Wearing a face mask remains one of the best measures to protect yourself from COVID-19 and all its variants including Delta. You should always wear a face mask when visiting crowded places, or when you are near vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions. While three-ply cloth masks or surgical masks may suffice in preventing the spread of infectious particles if worn appropriately, many experts think it would be better to use an N95 or KN95 respirator in crowded indoor public spaces.



Get Tested: Increased testing will help to identify Omicron quickly and nip it in the bud to avoid its spread. Swabs from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which are sent to labs for analysis, can show if the variant causing the infection looks like Omicron, Delta or something else. If you experience the symptoms of the virus which may include fatigue, headache, scratchy throat, body aches and pains, consult your healthcare provider immediately.



Wash your hands regularly: Personal hygiene remains very crucial at this time. So, always wash your hands regularly with soap and water or make use of a hand sanitiser with at least 70 per cent alcohol content in the absence of water. Also, when in a crowded place, endeavor to stay at least six feet away from anyone whether they are showing symptoms or not. What might be the ultimate protection measure is to try as much as possible to stay at home or limit your contact with the public to a minimum.



CACOVID is a private-sector coalition created with the sole purpose of supporting the efforts of the NCDC in eradicating COVID-19 and all its variants from Nigeria. To know more about CACOVID and opportunities to contribute to the COVID-19 response in Nigeria, contact [email protected] or call tel:+2349045531044.

