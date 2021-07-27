CAC’s reform initiatives on ease of business registration excites NASS

The National Assembly have commended the reform initiatives of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) geared towards improving the ease of doing business initiatives of the Federal Government.

The commendation came shortly after the Chairman Senate Committee on Trade and Investment Senator Francis Fadaunsi OFR, alongside other Senators visited the Commission’s Portharcourt Office as part of their oversight function.

Senator Fadahunsi stressed that the Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar deserves a pat on the back for what he called the great work he was doing particularly the reforms being undertaken to make registration easy.

The Senate Committee noted with delight the Commission’s digital transformation thereby contributing immensely to the growth of the Nation’s economy.

The committee therefore charged the Commission to sustain the tempo noting that registration processes were now faster.

Fadahunsi went further to describe the CAC Registrar General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, as a very courageous young man who fits the job.