CAF announces 2023 AFCON kick-off date

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced date for the commencement Of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

CAF confirmed in a statement via its website on Thursday that the opening match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The four-week tournament, pitting Africa’s best 24 nations will officially conclude on 11 February 2024.

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament and returns to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time after first being held there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.

“With the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 Qualifiers approaching its business end, the road to Cote D’Ivoire is gradually taking shape as the world gears up for Africa’s biggest football spectacle.

“Following this past weekend’s thrilling round of qualifiers, six countries secured their place in for the competition joining hosts, Cote d’Ivoire.

“They are Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Burkina Faso and African champions, Senegal.

“The Final Draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Cote d’Ivoire will be held in September 2023 as date and venue will be confirmed in due course,” the statement added.

