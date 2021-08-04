CAF appoints Ruth David as match commissioner in Abidjan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ruth David and others officials from Nigeria to take charge of the 3rd place match between USFA of Burkina Faso and Amis du Monde (Friends of World) FC of Togo billed for artificial turf of Stade Robert Champroux, Abidjan by 3pm local time on Thursday.

Ruth David, an acting director of competitions at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will serve as the match commissioner.

It was gathered that the astute football administrator has performed creditably well in the assignment given her by the continental body

It will be her third match in the two week competition in Abidjan

Nigeria’s Eunice Yemisi Akintoye will be the Center Referee of the Match Number 9 (3rd Place Match) and she will be working with her compatriots Mfon Friday Akpan as Assistant Referee 1 while Felicia Chibuogwu Okwugba will be the Referee Assessor.