CAF approves 60,000 fans for Nigeria vs Ghana

Officials have disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have now approved a request by Nigeria to allow spectators fill the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for Tuesday’s must-win World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

CAF had originally allowed for 30,000 spectators for the second leg clash between the two West African rivals.

It is now left to be seen whether the local authorities can get a full house for the game after the match ticketing rights was awarded to African Independent Relevision (AIT).

Ghana also got approval from CAF to fill up the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for the first clash, which ended 0-0 Friday night.

The overall winners of the playoffs will march on to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.